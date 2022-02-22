Euphoria season 2 episode 8 (spoilers): Memories and premonitions

Today HBO revealed a few more details on Euphoria season 2 episode 8 and the story is every bit as weird as you’d expect. As a matter of fact, you can argue it’s getting even weirder.

Remember, first and foremost, that we’re not 100% done with Lexi’s play as of yet. Then, there is all of the fallout. The title for the finale is “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name.” That is a quote from French writer/poet Andre Breton, who is also a theorist of the surrealist movement. In general it feels like Sam Levinson views Euphoria as a TV version of an elaborate painting and this season, he’s used some very different brush-strokes. He wants the show to be a feeling just as much as it is a series of actions. Sometimes it’s expressed beautifully, whereas other times it can be a tad clunky and confusing.

Do we think there are beautiful moments coming in the finale? Absolutely, but the synopsis doesn’t give us hope that there’s going to be all that much in the way of tangible content:

As the show goes on, fragments of memories collide with the present and future.

You see that key art above? It has “remember this feeling” written across it for a reason. That feels to be much of the mantra of this entire season — feelings are a driving force of young people, especially when they are so impulsive and can react with the blink of an eye. If there is a cause for major concern in the finale, it’s that there is going to be a quick, visceral reaction to Lexi’s play that careens someone off of a metaphorical cliff.

