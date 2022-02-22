AGT: Extreme video: Verge Aero gets Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer

Because AGT: Extreme is a rather short competition, that means there’s a chance for multiple Golden Buzzers in the same show.

With that in mind, shall we introduce you to Verge Aero? This is a drone/light-show act that did something you haven’t seen just about anywhere else: A visual spectacle in the sky! It wasn’t as aggressive or action-oriented as some of the other acts that we saw during the show and ultimately, that’s okay. Not everything has to be on that sort of level. This is still something that would not have worked on the flagship show, which is precisely what made it awesome tonight.

Oh, and it got the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, as well! That is no small feat since he can be rather hard to impress. Also, they were clearly super-grateful to have his endorsement. The goal with a show like this, beyond the graze prize, is to get more gigs and opportunities to show off what you can do. This appearance should assist massively with that.

Of course, the challenge for Verge Aero moving forward is how to top everything that they’ve already done and in this situation, that could prove to be rather difficult. Viewers / judges know more what to expect from them! It’s going to be that much harder to have this act stand out later.

The big problem with AGT: Extreme

It loses a big part of the central premise with it being pre-recorded. We get the reasoning behind that, but we tend to think it makes things a tad less interactive and exciting. We are curious to see how the show performs tomorrow, mostly because acts like this (as opposed to singers) are often supported big-time by members of the AGT faithful who are wanting to see new talents on the show.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to AGT: Extreme right now

What did you think about Verge Aero getting the Golden Buzzer on AGT: Extreme?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







