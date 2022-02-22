All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Under Pressure’

Following the big premiere tonight on The CW, are you curious to learn more about All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 2?

First things first, we give the show some applause for getting things off on the right foot. We’re already getting a good sense of who some of these characters are, just as we appreciate the HBCU setting. Think in terms of how many other shows are out there that focus on this environment — there aren’t many! Simone’s journey is going to be fascinating to watch over time. Think in terms of balancing athletics and her schoolwork; there is a reason that the title for this story is “Under Pressure.”

To get a few more details now, be sure to check out the All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

FIGURING IT ALL OUT – With everything Simone (Geffri Maya) is trying to balance, she starts to crack but finds the motivation to keep going from a group assignment with Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Thea (Camille Hyde). Damon struggles to bond with the team, but with the help of JR (Sylvester Powell), Damon does something that scares him and gets him back on track. Keisha (Netta Walker) wrestles with letting go of her dream, while Cam’s (Mitchell Edwards) dream may be over before it even started. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) witnesses what the cost of being a whistleblower is having on Amara (Kelly Jenrette). Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#102). Original airdate 2/28/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

As a general rule we tend to be apprehensive about spin-offs, largely because not all of them matter and some are created solely for the sake of money. In this case, though, we feel like there’s something here — and it’s something that is worth feeling out and exploring further over the next few weeks.

