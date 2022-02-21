AGT Extreme video: Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders get Golden Buzzer!

Leading into tonight’s big premiere, AGT: Extreme is doing something we don’t typically see with other versions of the franchise: Teasing Golden Buzzers in advance.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and present to you Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders. If Silva’s name sounds familiar to you, it should — he is one half of Deadly Games, the knife-throwing act who has appeared across multiple versions of this franchise. In the video below, you learn a little more about him and as it turns out, knife-throwing wasn’t even his first love when it comes to danger acts.

This is an introduction to the Cage of Death, which is one of the scariest things that any motocross daredevil can do. You’re driving around in a sphere narrowly avoiding other riders, while some others are doing tricks and jumps above you. We’ve certainly seen some acts similar to this over the years, but that doesn’t take away from its awesomeness. This is the sort of thing that AGT: Extreme is trying to emphasize. This is not something that would be done on the flagship show and there is potential to do so much more here.

Of course, the big remaining question at this point is simply this: How much more do they have in their arsenal? How do you top this? Also, what will the rest of the competition look like? We already that that Terry Crews gave them a Golden Buzzer, so that’s a ringing endorsement. (Ironically, it’s not the only buzzer Silva has received, as he got a Golden Buzzer for Deadly Games back on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.)

In general, we’re excited for AGT: Extreme tonight, even if this is only meant to be a short event over the next several weeks.

