9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Turbulence in the skies

Based on some of the earliest info we’ve got on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 8, this is not going to be your ordinary hour of TV. Rather than be focused on action on the ground, we could instead be focused on the sky. Most of this episode will be set in the air as Owen and T.K. fly up to New York. We’ve seen episodes of this variety before on some other shows, but we imagine that this one will stand out for a wide array of different reasons.

Want to get a few more details all about it? Then we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 8 synopsis below right away:

When T.K.’s mother, Gwyn, has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York. But the flight is anything but smooth when the plane experiences a mechanical failure. Meanwhile T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago in the all-new “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 28 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-307) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Will we even see all of the supporting characters in this episode? There’s a chance that we don’t, but this could be one of the biggest spotlights on TK Strand that we’ve had for the entirety of the show. First and foremost, we’re just glad the character is okay — after all, there was a good stretch of time where that was looking a little bit unclear during the ice storm.

Also, we are glad to see Lisa Edelstein playing a role on the show again. We did have an initial concern that she was going to be a part of the story last season and that would be more or less it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







