Chloe season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One? Is the end near?

Following what you are going to see today on BBC One, can you expect a Chloe season 2 renewal? Or, is the end here for the social-media thriller?

Anytime you’ve got a show that amassed at least some level of popularity, it’s fair to imagine that there’s going to be a little bit more of it down the line. Yet, in this case it’s pretty clear that things were designed to be fairly open-and-shut. You got a story with a defined beginning, middle, and end, so it’s hard to say at this point if there’s really a need for anything else in this world.

Nonetheless, show executive producer Alice Seabright is at least making it clear that she would consider the possibility of more Chloe in the event it is presented. It’s mostly a measure of trying to figure out the proper story. Speaking in a new interview with Metro, here is what she had to say:

It definitely works as a self-contained story and it’s not that you couldn’t open up that story again, there’s the potential for it, but at the moment I don’t know what the version of that is that I would want to do.

One of the things that has long been fantastic about British series is that there’s a real tendency to let things settle — in other words, be okay with having a show exist as-is. There’s not inherent pressure to add more to it and instead, you can allow creators to go about developing some other projects. This is what we feel to be the most likely thing that will happen here with Chloe, but we suppose we’ll wait and see further what is decided in the long-term.

