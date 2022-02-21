Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 14, 15 spoilers

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are you going to get a chance to check out season 1 episode 14 after a long break?

If you find yourself incredibly eager to get some more stories from this world, we have a good feeling that you’re not alone! Unfortunately, you’re also not alone in being inevitably bummed-out by the fact there is no new episode tonight. Instead, you’re going to be waiting for one more week. We’re that a lot of people expected the series back tonight since we’re on the other wide of the Winter Olympics now but that is, unfortunately, not the case.

So while you wait for the series to return, why not get a few more details about what’s coming? Just take a look at the synopses for the next two episodes below — hopefully, that will help to tide you over.

Season 1 episode 14, “Broken” – While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 15, “Pirates” – As Jesse enjoys a day sailing with his daughter, Gracie (Chloe Csengery), pirates suddenly seize their yacht, take all the passengers hostage and attack Jesse, leaving it up to his team to quickly locate and rescue his daughter, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Fingers crossed, we’ll at least get a promo later tonight for episode 14 — and maybe over the next or month, some renewal news will start to come out! Doesn’t it feel like the right time for that?

