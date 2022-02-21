Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, back with season 4?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little more into season 4? Given that the Winter Olympics are over, we do think it’s easy to sit back and assume that we’ll be getting another story in a matter of hours.

Unfortunately, that is still not the case at the time of this writing. There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight; the show will be returning in seven days, and we hope ultimately that there’s going to be a chance to see some funs tuff then! On paper the next new episode does look exciting, given that there’s a crazy stakeout mission at the center of it involving Dave and Calvin. Check out the synopsis below for more:

“Welcome to the Stakeout” – When there’s a break-in at Calvin’s business, he teams up with Dave for a stakeout to catch the culprit in the act. Also, Gemma is uncharacteristically reluctant to share her new hobby with Tina, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 28 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In case you missed the recent news, we know already that there’s going to be some awesome stuff coming later this season as Tracy Morgan is poised to guest star! The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that the former SNL cast member will be around in late March. He will be playing Calvin’s brother Curtis, who has been referenced a number of times on the show over the years but we’ve never had an actual opportunity to see him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 4 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is still not back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around to get some more updates and inside all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







