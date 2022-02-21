New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Is there any faith in Max?

Tomorrow night on NBC you will have a chance to check out New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 and of course, there are a number of questions to ask along the way.

So where do we start off here? Well, for starters, there is the question of whether Max Goodwin can actually stop Dr. Fuentes from undoing all of his hard work. We absolutely know that he wants to, and there is no denying that! The hard part here will be determining whether or not he’s capable of it with all of the bureaucratic nonsense standing in his way. There’s also questions as to how many doctors and other employees can and will rally behind him. The hospital is a little bit divided at the moment, and that’s so much more complicated when you consider where Max stands with all of them. They’ll want to believe in him, but it’s hard when he’s not there full-time and will look to go back to London as soon as possible.

In outlining the current struggle at the hospital further to TV Insider, just take a look at what Tyler Labine (who plays Iggy) had to say on the subject:

It’s hard to put your eggs in [the Max] basket again because we know where his heart is and also are all very happy for him. He made his choice. He’s following his joy. The season is called “More Joy.” He wanted to find his joy and go with Helen. So I think it’s a little hard to just flip flop and come back and then also to like place faith in him when everything else feels like it’s kind of falling apart since he left.

Through Tuesday’s episode, be prepared to see a lot of doctors struggle with this! We’ll do our best to remain hopeful that the hospital will exit the episode stronger, but it’s going to be so much easier said than done.

