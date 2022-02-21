Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Double Eviction preview!

Tonight on Celebrity Big Brother 3 you’re going to be seeing the Double Eviction show play out. So what can you expect with that?

First and foremost, here’s a quick refresher on where things stand. Todrick Hall nominated Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges but shortly after that, Todd won the Veto! A lot of yesterday was spent watching Todrick and Miesha debate if they could convince Todd not to use the Veto, but there was no way that he would actually go for that. Also, for some reason Todrick decided that yesterday was going to be when he got on his moral pedestal and realized it’d be a dirty move to convince Todd to stay on the block and then get him out.

So with all of this in mind, go ahead and expect Lamar to be voted out of the game over Cynthia Bailey tonight. He’s closer to Todd and it’s a way for Todrick/Miesha to chip away at that number. From here, the next part of the Double Eviction becomes all about seeing if Todd can survive again. If he wins the next Head of Household he’ll almost certainly use this as a chance to get out either Todrick or Miesha if he has a chance. However, the thing about the final four is that the Veto winner really controls everything. That’s the only way to ensure that one of them is gone before the final three and the game opens up a little bit.

Who wants to make a bold prediction here? If Todrick or Miesha goes at final three, then we could easily envision scenarios where either Cynthia or Todd wins this game. Miesha has a much better case to win than Todrick, but we think that both of them have done such a poor job with jury management, especially with jurors not being sequestered, that they only realistic chance they have of winning is versus each other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother!

What do you most want to see transpire on tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 Double Eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to score other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







