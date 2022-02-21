Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? At one point, we expected the series to be off the air for a long time — yet, the break is almost over!

If you missed the big news, it was recently announced that the series is going to be pushed forward following the decision to pull Promised Land off the air. (It’s going to be heading over to Hulu, for those curious.) Given that tonight marks the first Monday following the Olympics, it’d make some sense to assume that this is when the show would be back, right? Unfortunately, that’s not the case — you have to wait for one more week!

Nonetheless, we are very-much excited to know that The Good Doctor will waste no time on its February 28 episode to deliver all sorts of good stuff. The title for this installment is “Rebellion” and in the synopsis below, you can get some more details on what lies ahead:

“Rebellion” – Now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her. Meanwhile, the team debates their opinions on plastic surgery, and Lim hopes to expose Salen’s (Rachel Bay Jones) cover-up over an infant’s death to take her down before it is too late on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, FEB. 28 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will this episode be the end of the road for Salen? We would love to see the show enter an era that does not involve having this character around. However, we’re used to things not happening that easily within this world. If the show is going to morph and/or change moving forward, we’ll probably need to be patient.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8?

