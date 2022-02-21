The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10: Is Daryl, Maggie war coming?

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10 will arrive on AMC this weekend and we’ve got more reason for excitement than ever. How in the world could they not be when you consider what we saw at the end of episode 9?

We don’t know all the answers as of yet, but one thing is abundantly clear: Daryl Dixon has fallen in with the ranks of the Commonwealth. His intentions may not be the same as every other soldier, but he’s there. Not only that, but we saw some of those soldiers marching towards the Hilltop! Is there conflict between Daryl and Maggie? At this point, it sure looks that way! Through the next few episodes we’re going to have a better chance to see how we got there, and also how things could play out from here. Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, here is what showrunner Angela Kang had to say on the subject:

We’ll discover over time what are the roots of that conflict and how we got there, but there’s obviously some clear tension that is happening between the Commonwealth and Hilltop. And that’s not an easy thing, given how big and powerful the Commonwealth is.

Through episode 10, we have a feeling we’re going to be seeing so much more of a spotlight on the Commonwealth itself. We’re going to have a chance to better see what this community looks like, how it operates, and its vision of the future. There will be some wonderful things about it on the surface! That may be how they sucker people in to begin with. Yet, we know already with this show and these communities are rarely ever what they seem and there is likely a darker underbelly that will eventually be exposed. Prepare yourself for that accordingly.

Related – Check out more news on The Walking Dead, including more details on the next new episode

What do you most want to see coming up for Daryl and Maggie on The Walking Dead?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site — there are other updates coming, and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







