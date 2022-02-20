The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10 spoilers: Commonwealth ‘life’

Next week on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10, you are going to get a chance to see “New Haunts.” What’s at the center of this story? Think in terms of a rather unique spotlight on the Commonwealth.

This is a part of this series that we have been thoroughly excited to see for some time; it’s hard not to be. This is such a different world than anything we’ve seen on the show in the past; also, it’s one where on paper, some of these characters may not have to do much in order for it to be “better.” It’s a place that seemingly is thriving on its own, and we know that there’s going to be a lot of new characters. We’re excited to see. At the moment, one of the people we’re most stoked for is Laila Robins of The Blacklist / The Boys to have a significant part.

Yet, we of course think that not everything in this community will be as it seems, mostly just because that’s how things work on this show. The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10 synopsis may not give away much, but it does manage overall to set the stage:

The heroes experience Halloween in the Commonwealth; Daryl and Rosita undergo military training led by Mercer; Carol investigates Ezekiel’s medical condition.

We love the idea primarily that these characters are even bothering to celebrate Halloween, given that in general every day is October 31 on the outside! Given how much people like Daryl and Carol routinely go through, they probably have a hard time even thinking about holidays or things that were a part of the normal world so many years before.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 10?

