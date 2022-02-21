America’s Got Talent star Nightbirde, Jane Marczewski dies of cancer at 31

Some truly devastating news has come out this morning from the world of America’s Got Talent — singer Jane Marczewski has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 31 years old.

Last summer, Jane (who performs under the stage name Nightbirde) got a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell for her performance of “It’s OK” — an original song meant to be uplifting, despite everything that she has gone through. She was slated to appear in the live shows but was forced to pull out as she continued her cancer battle. Prior to that, she was considered by many to be a favorite to win the show and had put out some fantastic music — in addition to two different versions of “It’s OK” she also had two other songs available for streaming in “Girl in a Bubble” and “New Year’s Eve.” (Her last official release was a new remix for “New Year’s Eve” that was fittingly put out on December 31.)

The news of the singer’s passing was first reported by TMZ, and Howie Mandel took to Twitter soon after to pay his respects:

“[Marczewski] was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives … We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

Meanwhile, show host Terry Crews posted a tribute on Instagram, which you can see below.

Beyond what we saw of her on TV, one of the things we appreciated most about Nightbirde was her steadfast determination. Despite everything that she was going through, she continued to her use her platform to spread positive energy and joy. She never gave up and wanted others to fight for their best possible lives as well.

We’re going to miss Jane; she was easily one of the biggest talents to grace AGT in some time and we can only hope her legacy inspires people all over the world. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all who loved her during this difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

