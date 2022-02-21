Jack Ryan season 3: Where is it on Amazon Prime? Premiere date talk

Where in the world is Jack Ryan season 3 on Amazon Prime? If you finding yourself asking this question right about now, we more than understand.

After all, think about things like this: It’s been more than a couple of years at this point since season 2 premiered. Heck, it was prior to the start of the global pandemic! We don’t have to tell you that this is a super-long wait, but we’re hoping that it will prove to be worthwhile.

According to TVLine, season 3 for the John Krasinski series is going to be coming this year; however, it won’t be until we get to the second half of it. So why is it such a long wait? It’s for a multitude of reasons. There was a change in showrunners, and that often can lead to some creative tweaks behind the scenes. From there, the health crisis threw a huge wrench into things. This is by its very nature an international show and with that, you really need proper time to make it look realistic. Also, go ahead and throw Krasinski’s own busy schedule in here, which includes his movie career alongside this show.

If there’s any one thing that we can tell you as a way to make the wait easier, it’s that there is already a season 4 ordered at Amazon. You don’t have to worry about season 3 being the final one! Hopefully, there will be at least a little more coverage over the course of this summer, including a trailer that we can use in order to better set the stage for the future.

