NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: More scoop on Torres’ role!

One week from tomorrow, the long hiatus is finally over and NCIS season 19 episode 13 is on the air. “The Helpers” is a huge episode for so many reasons. It’s obviously a big spotlight for Brian Dietzen as a co-writer, and we know already there’s some big stuff coming for Jimmy Palmer the character! You’re seeing his daughter Victoria on-screen and based on the guest, Breena Palmer could also be turning up in some form. (It makes sense for it to be either a flashback or dream sequence.)

The more that we hear about this episode, the more that we also get a sense that this is also going to be a big episode for Wilmer Valderrama as Torres. After all, we’ve heard Brian say this in a number of different outlets. Wilmer is also the focus, in part, of the photo above.

So what is going to happen with Torres in this episode? We imagine that it’s going to be about him learning more how to care for others and think outside of himself. When Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a biotoxin at work, it’s going to leave Nick in part with the responsibility of being there for Victoria. He’ll need to reassure her that everything will be okay with her dad, while also trying to make sure there is proper help for his friend.

Through this story, maybe we can see more of how Nick could eventually be a good father down the road. Beyond just that, it could be an echo of what we saw with Torres and his own father. With him, he got a good example of who not to be. Nick and Jimmy are also good friends so odds are, that’s another good incentive for him to work to ensure Victoria is okay.

