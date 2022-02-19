NCIS season 19 episode 14 photo: More on Kayla Vance in ‘First Steps’

NCIS season 19 episode 14 is going to be the first episode in March, and it’s going to stand out for multiple reasons.

Take, for starters, a chance to get a spotlight on a character we haven’t seen in a good while: Kayla Vance. It’s actually been four years since she last guest-starred, and we’re at least happy the show remembered that she’s a part of this world. Leon’s daughter has been training within the NCIS world for a little while, and she could prove to have an important role on this particular case!

The image above gives you an opportunity to see Kayla working alongside Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and we hope that she can learn a little bit from him out in the field. Of course, the main irony here is that Nick is not the first person you typically think of when it comes to being a teacher out in the field. At least she’s working with Torres in 2022 rather than the version of him from a few years back — can you imagine the bad habits that she’d pick up?

While this could be helpful to Kayla, we also think at the same time it could prove very-much useful to Torres, as well. We got a sense in this past episode that this is a guy still searching for a purpose. It’s certainly possible that within this upcoming story, he’ll find one more than before. Or, at the very least, that’s what we hope.

