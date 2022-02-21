9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 7 promo: Will bad blood = lost lives?

Tomorrow night on Fox you’re going to have a chance to check out 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 7 — do you want to know what’s coming up in that? What will make this episode stand out above all others?

Well, we’ve seen a lot of episodes across the board on this franchise where the firefighters and paramedics head out into the field to save lives. Sometimes, there is opposition, but it’s often due to someone at the scene or something else that is out of their control — think along the lines of inclement weather or a natural disaster.

On this particular episode titled “Red vs. Blue,” the main adversaries could be people who on paper, should very much have the same goal as the firefighters: Police. Isn’t the primary goal here working to ensure that everyone is okay? Unfortunately, a rivalry will surface at the scene between Owen Strand and a cop played by Neal McDonough — what stems from that is a situation where no one may be able to do their job. Because of this, people could die.

Is this a case of two guys puffing out their chests a little too much? That may be a part of it, but we tend to think that there’s something more to the animosity than just yet. We know that these guys are more than capable of putting some of their differences aside, or at the very least we like to think that they are! Otherwise, they just come across as super-petty and that’s not a good look for anyone. Let’s hope for an episode with some sort of resolution this story — but also one that gives us some other things to chew on moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

