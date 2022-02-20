The Walking Dead season 11: Is Andrew Lincoln returning as Rick Grimes?

Is there a chance that Andrew Lincoln could be back on The Walking Dead before the series concludes?

We’ll admit that for the longest time, we weren’t even thinking about the idea of this happening. It’s been a whole since the original series star appeared and since that time, there’s been almost little news on the mythical “Rick Grimes movies” that have been out there in the ether. We’re still hoping to get something more on those eventually, but how about a Lincoln appearance on the show itself? It could very well be a dream sequence or a flashback; there’s no guarantee it’d happen in present-day.

Of course, with all of this said there’s also no guarantee it’s even happening at all. This weekend, photos surfaced online of Andrew and his former co-star Norman Reedus in Atlanta, which is of course where The Walking Dead films. Given that Lincoln commonly lives in the UK, it’s easy to speculate that he is not just back in town for the heck of it. We’ll exercise at least some caution here since AMC has yet to confirm anything, but it would make sense to get some sort of Rick cameo over the next year or so. Excluding tonight’s new episode, there are still 15 more installments to go before we’re at the end of the road — though technically, after that there is still a spin-off on the way featuring Carol and Daryl.

Then, of course there’s the Rick movies — and we wouldn’t be mad if Andrew’s “return” was somehow tied to better setting the stage for some of those. At the very least, we’d settle for learning when they could actually come out. (Odds are, the pandemic has played a role in the delay.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead

Are you hoping that we see Andrew Lincoln back on The Walking Dead as Rick Grimes before the series ends?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







