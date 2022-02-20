The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 photo: The Task Force gets prepared

After a long hiatus it’s looking like The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 is set to come on NBC — are you ready to dive more into it? “Arcane Wireless” has the challenge of filling the void so many of us have had for the past several weeks.

We’re sure already that Reddington will have some big stuff on his plate, given that both Marvin Gerard and Heddie are going to be coming back. So what about the rest of the Task Force? Rest assured, there is plenty of good stuff to dive into here!

The first thing that makes us happy in regards to the photo above is simply having an opportunity to see the whole gang back together again looking like their old selves. Dembe has seemingly resolved some issues from his past, while Ressler has shaved the beard and hopefully is going to get back more to the version of himself from the past. (Can we get a larger story soon with Aram? Please?)

As we progress further into the season, we have a good feeling that Reddington is going to need the full Task Force at their best in order to take on more of what’s coming down the road. We’re sure that there are some larger threats down the road that have not even fully revealed themselves as of yet. Take, for example, whoever is responsible for framing Harold Cooper. That is one of the biggest underlying mysteries that exists right now in the world of this series.

