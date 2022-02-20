Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Will it connect more to Book IV: Force?

Since we’re now in the midst of Power Book IV: Force, we can’t help but think about it alongside other parts of the universe.

With that in mind, why not talk about this series alongside Power Book II: Ghost? Is there a chance for more of a crossover in season 3 of the Michael Rainey Jr. series? It’s a worthy topic to dive further into, right?

We should note that in a way, we’ve seen a crossover already — Tommy was back in New York at the end of Ghost season 1, where he hunted down Tasha before she was apparently put into witness protection. The only reason Tommy didn’t kill Tariq is because he made Ghost a promise.

In the Force timeline, everything we’ve seen so far took place shortly after the death of James St. Patrick. We hope that later on, we do see Tommy’s temporary departure to New York addressed. It’s hard to say when it will happen, but we do hope that it’s a part of this story — and then down the road, there will be chance to see the worlds collide in some other creative way.

The biggest challenge that comes, at least for now, in doing crossovers ties into the aforementioned timelines: Ghost is so far ahead of Force right now. In order for them to collide, we’re going to need to see some sort of time jump on the Joseph Sikora series. That could possible happen down the road, at least after Tommy gets more solidified in the Windy City and has some alliances that are a little bit more secure.

