Chloe season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Becky’s world crumbles

Are you ready for Chloe season 1 episode 6 on BBC One tomorrow night? We sure hope so, since this is going to be the all-important conclusion to everything. This entire story has been layered, complicated, and at times diabolical. If there was ever a show that tried to convince you to never use social media ever again, this is most likely it.

Through the past several episodes, we’ve seen Becky do everything that she can to construct the world around her and so far, she’s been able to succeed at doing most of what she wanted. Of course, this does feel like the sort of thing that’s going to have a natural end and we’re going to be there, sooner rather than later. One of the great things about BBC series having such short runs is that there’s never any room for filler. You dive in, get the story, and then contend with the aftermath.

Want to get a few more details now about the future? Then be sure to check out the Becky season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Becky’s carefully constructed web of lies begins to crumble around her, and it’s a race against time to discover the truth before Elliot’s political launch.

Is this going to be the end of the road?

We’re anticipating that, given that this is probably not one of those series that will leave a lot of open threads to be resolved later on. Fingers crossed that there’s an opportunity coming up to tie up most of this story in a satisfying way. Just remember that there are some other shows out there that have had incredibly polarizing conclusions. Vigil is a great example of that, and there were plenty of people out there upset with the end of a long-term series in Line of Duty.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chloe right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chloe season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you will not want to miss coming up. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







