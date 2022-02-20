Are you prepared to see 1883 season 1 episode 10 on Paramount+? We tend to imagine it’s going to be a story like no other — it’s the finale!

In episode 9, we did get a good bit of good news in that Elsa survived. However, there’s not necessarily evidence that she’s going to be okay long-term. The episode this week ended with a really ominous warning from Isabel May’s character that she could very well die. As a matter of fact, her father expects her to at this point.

Where things obviously get a tad more confusing is that so much of the 1883 story is being told from the point of view of Elsa. How will this show continue without her? We know that episode 10 is the finale for this current batch of episodes and will probably be billed as such, but this is also far from the end of the story at the moment. We know that there are some more episodes coming down the road, whether they be considered a part of season 1 or season 2.

One of the interesting questions to wonder at the moment is whether Elsa’s condition factors heavily into the decision-making of some other characters in the group. Since the start of the series, it’s been rather clear that the endgame is getting to see these characters eventually make it to Oregon. However, we know that doesn’t quite happen — the Duttons find their fortune and success in Montana. There’s going to be a lot to explore in this episode when it comes to all of this.

Will there be a number of other stories of intrigue within the 1883 finale? We tend to expect that, but there is no denying that most eyes are directed towards Elsa at the moment. All things considered, it would be hard for them not to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 season 1 episode 10?

Where do you think the story will end up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







