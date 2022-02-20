Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Is this show on its way back alongside new episodes of 1883?

There is no denying that this past week has been an essential one for the greater Taylor Sheridan universe. For starters, we know that there are more episodes coming for 1883 beyond the original ten that were ordered. Meanwhile, there’s also another prequel coming in 1932 that is going to feature another era of the Dutton Ranch.

In general, we know there’s a real effort to flesh out the history of this place over at Paramount+ and personally, we do believe that Yellowstone itself will eventually stream there, as well. The original show being on Peacock is a function mostly of Yellowstone being handed over there at a very specific time, prior to Paramount+ really getting off the ground.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the flagship show tonight, and most likely there won’t be until a little bit later in the year. Are there still some things that can be determined about it from watching the prequel? To some extent maybe, and we’re sure that there are going to be more references coming — though these are hardly a substitute for the show itself. We see them more as just something that better sets the foundation for what the Dutton Ranch is.

Unfortunately, we remain months away from season 5 starting up filming, let alone it premiering at the network. We’ll probably hear a little bit more about it in the spring and at this point, we absolutely look forward to that. There will probably be a few new characters and some other surprises that Taylor Sheridan unleashes on us but given the show’s runaway popularity, we hardly think that they are going to rush all that much along here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







