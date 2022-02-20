Is Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife; is Dr. Turner dead in finale?

Is Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife following the events of the season 11 finale? The status of Dr. Turner was very-much in question entering the episode tonight.

Just think for a moment about where the installment kicked off — after all, the lives of Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne were very much in danger! Both of these characters were involved in the train crash and heading into the episode, writer Heidi Thomas strongly indicated that the whole goal here was to shake things up. The goal here was obviously to make everyone worried while they waited for the episode to air.

In the end, we still felt confident entering the episode tonight that McGann would be sticking around. In addition to being Thomas’ real-life husband, he’s also been a huge part of the show for so many years. It’s hard to lose an iconic character like Turner who is an iconic part of Nonnatus House. Without him Poplar would be without someone essential in helping hundreds of mothers; it would also devastate Shelagh, and that’s without mentioning the last conversation he had with Timothy.

Here’s the good news: Despite all of the danger entering the finale, the writers decided to give us a happy ending. Dr. Turner is a-okay! We don’t have to spend the next few months worried that he’s not going to make it out of this situation. We don’t necessarily think of this finale as some sort of epic fake-out; instead, it’s a reminder of how much these characters will fight for each other and ensure that they are okay in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

Entering tonight’s Call the Midwife season 11 finale, were you worried that Stephen McGann would be leaving the show?

Are you glad that there’s a happy conclusion? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







