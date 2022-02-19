Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Final five nominations! (day 25)

The nominations have come in for the final five in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house, and we got a better sense now of what the days ahead are going to look like.

So where should we start? We suppose the best place is by mentioning (again) that Todrick Hall is Head of Household. We expected him to nominate Todd Bridges and Lamar Odom, and that is exactly what he did.

If nominations stay the same, we expect Todrick and Miesha will vote out Todd, even if Lamar may try to throw himself on the sword instead. He’s been vocal about Todd needing the money more than him and he’s fine with him lasting longer in the game. Too bad Todd and Miesha care about that. (Technically, Cynthia and Miesha could vote differently, but Todrick will have the tiebreaking vote.)

There is another scenario that could alter things significantly, but it would take Cynthia winning the Power of Veto. We’re not sure all of them have pieced together yet that if she won and removed Todd or Lamar, Miesha would automatically go up and they could vote her out. It’s an opportunity for a lot of drama, but it’s tough since Cynthia has yet to win a competition all season. Why would we bank on her now? It’d have to be something more mental than physical based on what we’ve seen so far, and Miesha/Todrick are incredibly competitive at just about everything.

We’ll see where things go the rest of the weekend, since the game is going to be super-compressed moving forward. Monday, after all, will be a live double-eviction as we get down to the final three and prepare for the grand finale on Wednesday.

