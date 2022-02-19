The Good Doctor season 5: Why it’s returning earlier than planned

In the event you did not hear the news a matter of days ago, The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 is going to be on the air soon! The show is slated to come back on Monday, February 28, even if the previous plan was for us to be waiting until much later in the spring.

So why the change? There’s one obvious reason for it, but it’s also a little bit deeper than that, as well.

The primary reason for the return-date change has everything to do with the end of Promised Land — at least at ABC. That show is being moved off to Hulu and The Good Doctor will be taking its place on the lineup. Now, we recognize that they could have thrown any show into this spot, but the reason behind making it this feels pretty simple. They want to invest in a show that they care about. They cared about Promised Land and they thought it airing after The Bachelor would help it. That didn’t happen. Now, they’re making a move here that they think will be ensure that Freddie Highmore and company close out the season strong.

Is the network still making a big investment in The Good Doctor? We understand the possible concerns here, given the long hiatus and the fact that the ratings have been down the past couple of years. Yet, we do think there’s a little bit of life left in the series, or at least as long as Highmore continues to want to do it. We would understand if before too long, the actor simply wants to take a break — he went right into this show shortly after Bates Motel and with that, he’s spent a good decade of his life working long hours in series television. We tend to imagine that this takes a toll over time.

