The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Susie and Clayton’s super-fancy date!

When The Bachelor episode 7 arrives on ABC this Tuesday, you are going to see the spotlight on Susie once more. Will Clayton be able to focus on this date entirely? That’s a completely different story.

The video below offers you a good look into what is coming on this particular episode, as you are going to be seeing her take part in a date that you have seen a number of different times in the past. This is where the lead takes you out and you get to acquire a lot of ridiculously-expensive clothes. Given that the show is in Vienna in this episode, that probably adds to the overall excitement. We’re talking here about one of the best places for fashion in the entire world.

We’ve seen people get this date go on to eventually get the final rose, with Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt James’ season being a good example of that. It’s usually at least a signal that you are a serious contender, though it is also risky. There’s going to be jealousy from the other women towards whoever gets this date, mostly because the majority of other dates don’t come with the process of free stuff. Also, remember that one other recent date involved running around downtown Los Angeles wearing nothing other than underwear. Who got the short end of the stick here?

The reason we mention that Clayton may be distracted is simply because of the drama happening elsewhere. Remember that Sarah is at the center of a lot of issues in the house right now, and based on what we’ve seen in some other previews, the situation with her and Mara is about to spiral out of control.

