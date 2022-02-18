The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Mara pulls Sarah aside (video)

We knew it was a matter of time before the Mara – Sarah drama came to a head on The Bachelor. Come Monday night’s episode 7, things are going to get messy, and it’s all thanks to Mara confronting her directly.

In episode 6, we saw Mara go to Clayton to suggest that Sarah may be here more for a good time rather than to be his future fiancée. Of course, Sarah has been forced to defend herself since, and we tend to imagine that it’s only going to get crazier. She’s going to be speaking out and looking for answers as she desperately works in order to figure out who said some of these things about her.

Apparently, Mara is eventually going to take matters more into her own hands on Monday. In the sneak peek below, she pulls Mara aside and specifically questions her about some of her recent behavior — and also goes so far as to say that people are taking some of her actions as being “manipulative.” The moment Sarah hears this, odds are she’ll realize that Mara is the person responsible for the initial chatter in the first place.

So what’s our #1 point of curiosity entering this episode? It has a great deal to do with whether or not Sarah can withstand some of this. We mean this as no offense to Mara, but she hasn’t had a ton of time with Clayton and was probably going to be eliminated before too long. However, Sarah is a long-term favorite and a contestant who has spent more time with him than just about anyone. Will his opinion start to change about her?

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelor episode 7?

Do you think we’ll see Mara, Sarah, or both of them go home? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

