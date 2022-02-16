The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Sarah searches for answers

As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC next week, one person seems to be center stage for much of the drama: Sarah. Understandably, she’s upset by how she was characterized to Clayton and with that in mind, she’s a woman on a mission. Who suggested to him that she may not be there for the right reasons? We obviously have more information than she does, and seeing her try to figure this out could lead to a lot of drama.

You know how some of the past couple of episodes have been drawn out, partially due to the messiness around Shanae? This episode is going to try and make up for some of that. Just based on the synopsis below there’s a ton of content coming, whether it be two locations, multiple rose ceremonies, and also one of the biggest surprises yet:

“2607” – It’s the season’s juiciest, most jam-packed episode of “The Bachelor” yet. Fresh from her second one-on-one date, Sarah is intent on finding out which of the ladies tried to take her down and the drama from her bitter confrontation threatens to ruin yet another cocktail party. Things seem to cool down when the group makes their way to Vienna, Austria, where the stakes couldn’t be higher for Clayton as the realization hits that hometowns are right around the corner. Later, he and the women let their walls down with an intimate couples’ therapy session, but an observation from the psychotherapist rocks Clayton, leading him to make another decision that has the women questioning everything, all leading up to one of the most heartbreaking rose ceremonies of the season on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We’re not too surprised that this is where The Bachelor crams in a lot of the content to get us closer to hometown dates. We used to see this show have a formula where every episode ended with a rose ceremony. However, that left producers at times with two-hour blocks that just weren’t as interesting. Doing it this way allows them to let the story guide the season more than a format. It also means that they can speed past some less exciting stuff later in the season, which other than the Sarah drama, they seem to be doing here.

