Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: The new HoH; the plan (day 25)

Want to get a good sense of what’s coming next on Celebrity Big Brother 3? Well, we can start off here by simply discussing the new Head of Household.

We know this isn’t going to make a ton of people out there thrilled, but Todrick got the power and the key overnight. Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges were frustrated after, but also resigned to how competitive Todrick and Miesha Tate were. (Todd couldn’t play; Lamar and Cynthia Bailey were the only hopes we’d have something a little bit different go down this week.)

Todd knows that he’s in danger and that is very much the case. Most likely, he and Lamar are going to be the nominees. The best how for the two of them is that Cynthia wins the Veto, removes someone, and then Miesha goes up by default. If this unusual situation happens, then Miesha can be voted out on her own ally’s HoH and then Todrick can’t play for HoH at the final four. This would be a chance to get rid of both of them before we even make it to the final three. Is that unlikely to happen? Absolutely, but it’s a fun thing to think about.

From our vantage point, there’s no denying that Todrick and Miesha have played a dominant game and one of them will most likely win. Of course, being dominant does not necessarily mean good. Todrick has spoken about people in such a way that it’s impossible to see him winning at the end of this; Miesha destroy him in a final two and yet, she could lose if she gets to the end with someone else. Her game has its own fair share of flaws, especially from the social side of things.

If you are bummed out about the way things are going in the game right now, just remember that Big Brother Canada is back in a month!

