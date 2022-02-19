This Is Us season 6 episode 6 photo: Madison and Kate talk

Remember when This Is Us spent a decent amount of time on Kate and Madison’s friendship in the past? There’s a chance we may see that explored a little bit more moving forward, at least if the latest photo is to believed from Tuesday’s season 6 episode 6.

The image above is of Chrissy Metz and Caitlin Thompson’s characters, seemingly on the set of “The Manny.” We know that we’ll be spending at least some time there as Kevin films an episode — that’s confirmed by some other photos! The question that remains here is why we’re going to see some other people there, and also what Kate and Madison are talking about.

You can make an easy argument here that these two characters are simply chatting about being on the set of the show, but there’s potential for a lot of stuff here that’s a little bit deeper. Just remember what they’ve gone through as of late! Kate is of course in the midst of a really rough patch with Toby and obviously needs a friend. Madison seems to be moving forward with Elijah, and we know she’s in a really stressful position in this episode. Remember that Kevin wants the twins for Thanksgiving and she may not be altogether cool with that.

In the end, we’ll see where the dust settles here — but we imagine that it will be heartfelt and/or emotional. Isn’t that the case with so many different things in this world?

