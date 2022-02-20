Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we about to dive even further into the world of this show?

As we prepare for the next new episode, we know that Tariq St. Patrick is facing yet another challenge — it’s a different sort of challenge than he’s faced before. There’s a chance a new murder investigation could be opened against him, but the struggle he is facing could be an internal one.

As that past paragraph suggested, this is where we do get to the bad news in this piece: There is no new episode of Power Book II: Ghost on the air tonight. We know that there are some more coming eventually, but you’ll be waiting for a while. Filming only recently started up in New York City, and we imagine that Michael Rainey Jr. will have his hands full tackling his character’s sense of isolation and guilt. If he had it bad in season 2, it could be there even more so with Lauren gone and Yaz now off with his mother.

For Tariq, this season could be all about further defining his legacy. In a way, he has fewer distractions. Yet, are those distractions the biggest source of who he is? It may be a little bit young for him to have an identity crisis, but it still seems like that is very-much going to be something that goes down here.

Hopefully, we will see some new episodes of the series come this fall.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 3, especially for Tariq?

