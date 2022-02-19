Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 promo: Frank & Tony Danza

If you love Blue Bloods on CBS, then you can absolutely rejoice in the following: The wait is almost over! Next Friday is going to mark season 12 episode 14 finally coming on CBS, and it marks the first of three installments you’ll be getting over the next few weeks.

So did the first promo for the network give something big away? Well, primarily it was used for the key purpose of promoting its next big-name guest star in Tony Danza. The actor is going to be a big part of this story as a decorated cop who may be hiding a secret: Per the synopsis for this episode, he may have known someone tied to organized crime and withheld that information. We don’t have to tell you that this is a problem.

Yet, is there a way to make it right? The promo that aired for episode 14 last night did show Frank telling Danza’s character that he will receive protective custody. If we had to make a theory here, we’d guess that this character could go undercover in some way to destroy this operation from within — or, have someone else do it. He may have caused some headaches for the NYPD, but there could be a solution when the dust settles.

So are there going to be some more stories beyond what’s going ton with Danza and Tom Selleck? Absolutely, but in true CBS fashion they are only giving us so much here. For whatever reason they’ve made Blue Bloods promos impossibly short, and they almost never include anyone other than Frank. From their vantage point, he is still the #1 star that they want to promote.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including other details about this episode

What are you the most excited to see at present on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







