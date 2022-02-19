Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to see the show finally return for an extended hiatus? Of course, there’s a lot of different stuff to talk about here in terms of the show’s present and future status.

So where do we begin? By going ahead and sharing some of the unfortunate news: Alas, there is no new installment tonight. The silver lining, meanwhile, is that is that this is the last hiatus we’re going to have for a little while. The sketch show will be back in just seven days! If you look below, you can learn more about not just next week’s host, but also the two that follow per a recent network press release.

February 26 – John Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem. Mulaney is entering the five-timers’ club. What else do you really need to know about this show at the moment in order to be excited about it? From our vantage point, we’re already there.

March 5 – Oscar Isaac and Charli XCX. Charli is getting anothre chance to doing the show after the original plan for the Christmas episode fell apart. Oscar could be there, in part, in order to promote his upcoming role in Moon Knight.

March 12 – Zoe Kravitz and Rosalia. Meanwhile, here you’ve got a fantastic actress who will be playing Selina Kyle in The Batman. We imagine that there could be a sketch thrown in here at some point about that.

In the end, there’s a lot to look forward to here! You’re just going to have to wait another seven days to get around to it.

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns to NBC?

