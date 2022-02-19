Killing Eve season 4 video: See new Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh featurette

As you prepare for the Killing Eve season 4 premiere in just over a week, why not hear more from some of the cast?

We’ve heard here and there from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer about the new season in bite-size tidbits as of late but in the video below, you get a much more panoramic look at everything the two of them have to say. There’s a lot to get into here, whether it be their experiences filming the show, the relationships they’ve built, and of course the challenges of playing Eve and Villanelle. There’s no denying that these two are iconic characters who brought SO much to this world over the years.

Watch our Killing Eve season 3 finale review! Take a look below for everything that we had to say about that oh-so-pivotal episode. Once you’re done doing that, we also suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s where you can see a number of other updates, as well, that you will not want to miss.

What is so fascinating about the Eve – Villanelle relationship is that there is such a fascinating closeness to them, even though they actually don’t spend that much time together in various scenes. There’s often a chase that is going on here — maybe one is running from the other, or maybe they are chasing the fear that they will become too close.

There are few dynamics and relationships quite like Eve and Villanelle and with that in mind, we know that we’re desperately going to miss these two moving forward. At least there are still several episodes still to come and within those, perhaps we can learn more as to whether or not these characters can truly change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What are you the most excited to see on Killing Eve season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







