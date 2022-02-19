Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, final five?

Who won the final five HoH within the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house tonight? This is a challenge that can alter the entire game.

Here’s how strong the position is for Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate going into it: If one of them wins, they are both in an incredibly good spot. Save for a non-nominee winning the Veto and using it, both of them should e be free from going on the block. Also, they’re left competing against Cynthia Bailey and Lamar Odom, who have yet to win anything in the game.

Granted, if either Cynthia or Lamar does win, it’s a foregone conclusion that Miesha and Todrick are going up. There is no denying that.

The only real mystery we had tonight was whether or not we’d see the actual competition play out on the show tonight.

