Celebrity Big Brother 3: Was Carson Kressley evicted in sixth place?

Tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode could chronicle many things, but the eviction of Carson Kressley is high on the list.

Are we going to miss Carson in terms of feed content? Sure. He at least recognized that this was a TV show and he tried to deliver some content with that. Did he also complete squander his potential as a player? Also absolutely. His Head of Household reign is probably the worst since Fessy from Big Brother 20, at least in terms of him targeting a possibly ally over people previously gunning for him. Heck, it’s even worse than Fessy’s in a way since Shanna Moakler had just saved him with a Power of Veto! Carson seriously misjudged Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate and tonight, he will pay the price for that.

Unfortunately for Carson, he’s in for quite a rude awakening when he goes home and sees social media — he was really popular earlier in the game! Yet, a lot of people turned on him for his recent move.

While we suppose it’s theoretically possible something changes in the house leading right up to the vote, we doubt that this happens. All indications right now are that Carson is going and Lamar Odom will be staying. With that, Lamar and Cynthia Bailey become an unlikely duo. The two are going to need to work together if they want to ensure that either Todrick or Miesha goes out next.

The vote

Carson had a lovely speech, talking about how he’s going to continue to be himself no matter what. He likely knew that he was going, and the only vote to evict Lamar came from Cynthia. We don’t think he’ll hold it against her, provided that he ever actually gets power.

Are you going to miss Carson Kressley being a part of Celebrity Big Brother 3?

