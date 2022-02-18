Outlander season 6: New faces + a Caitriona Balfe interview! (video)

We are inching ever closer to the start of Outlander season 6 — it’s been a long wait but thankfully, it’s almost over!

So as you prepare for the big March 6 premiere, why not check out a couple of new videos! The first one below is show-specific, as you get a chance to check out some of the new faces that are going to be inhabiting the Ridge this season. We know that new faces can bring opportunity or even romance, but there’s also some danger in that, as well. You don’t always know their intentions, let alone what sort of trouble they could cause! We know already that the Christie family is going to make their presence felt in a BIG way over the course of the season; Tom Christie in particular has a longstanding history with one Jamie Fraser.

Get ready for some new faces on the Ridge! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/xE111Qj4vj — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 16, 2022

As for another interview, why not go ahead and check out the latest from Caitriona Balfe? The actress behind Claire Fraser was on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and while the Starz series wasn’t the sole subject of conversation, this is a chance to hear her speak on Belfast, motherhood, and a wide array of different topics. (It should of course be noted that we’re still incredibly disappointed about her Best Actress snub — why do Outlander performers continue to be ignored, even for projects that aren’t the show itself?)

One of the big things to remember about many talk-show appearances is that they are not meant to always be super in-depth. The majority of the regular viewers, after all, are not weekly Outlander fans.

With the premiere date for season 6 vastly approaching, we tend to think this will be far from the last time we see a cast member on a talk show — there’s a big publicity campaign coming! Keep your eyes peeled, and of course we’ll have some more news over at the link here once we hear more about it.

