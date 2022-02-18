Power Book II: Ghost season 3: When to expect the first trailer

As so many of you right now are probably aware, we will be waiting for a long time to see the first Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer. After all, consider the fact that filming only recently began, plus that we’re just under two weeks from when the season 2 finale aired.

Still, isn’t there a lot of different stuff to dive into here? We tend to think so.

If we had to guess, Starz is going to want to use one portion of their franchise to promote some of the others. Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 will more than likely arrive in the summer, so we could easily envision a premiere-date announcement or some other good stuff around them. It may be a tad too early for us to get a full-fledged trailer, but this could be an opportunity to set the table for what lies ahead.

At that point, we’re sure that some other details will likely surface, as well. The primary story-point right now when it comes to Ghost season 3 is that Tariq could find himself in a very lonely spot. Lauren is dead, Yaz is off his his mother, and Brayden could be out of school working at a hedge fund. He’s not going to have a lot of people to rely on or even speak to, and a good bit of this stems from his own doing. There’s a lot for him to process emotionally, and then there’s the idea of Blanca returning to the picture and starting to investigate him further.

