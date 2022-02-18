Euphoria season 2 episode 7 run time: Will Lexi’s play be extended?

You know that this weekend is bringing you Euphoria season 2 episode 7 on HBO, but what’s out there in terms of the run time? Are you getting a slightly-longer story than usual?

It’s abundantly clear at this point that run times for Euphoria can fluctuate dramatically depending on what’s going on in the story, and we’ve seen some go a reasonable bit above the standard hour-long run time. In the case of episode 7, though, “The Theater and It’s Double” is currently set for 59 minutes. It’s going to fit perfectly into the 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot that has already been set aside for it.

So what is going on here in terms of the upcoming story? We know that Lexi’s play will be the focal point for a good bit of what you end up seeing — not that this is going to come as that much of a surprise, if you’ve seen the promo already. Some of her classmates are shocked and/or horrified to discover that a good chunk of the play is about them, which is not something that they were emotionally prepared for prior to it being revealed.

For those who do not know, episode 7 is also going to be the penultimate one of the season — most of everything you see here will more than likely build towards the finale, and we’re excited and/or terrified to see exactly what that looks like. From our vantage point, Rue’s recovery will probably be a focal point, but so are a number of different relationships — especially those that are tied to Nate. Is there anyone on television more consistently toxic than him? It’s hard to think of one.

