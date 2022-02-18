Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 14, 15 talk

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we finally about to dive back into the world of Thomas Magnum? We know the show has been on hiatus as of late due to the Winter Olympics and there’s a real eagerness to see it back.

So is that happening tonight? Well in a word, no. This is the final week of the Olympic hiatus, however, and we’re going to be getting new episodes again starting in one week.

Want to get a sense of what lies ahead over the course of the next two installments? Have no fear! You can check out some synopses below, as these do a pretty-great job of setting the stage.

Season 3 episode 14, “Run, Baby, Run” – A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond. When they locate the body of another P.I. who was previously searching for her, they partner with Det. Lia Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) on the case. Also, T.C. and Katsumoto team up on an emotional search for Cade’s mother, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 3 episode 15, “Dead Man Walking” – When Magnum balks at notorious crime boss Osi Shima’s (Eijiro Ozaki) request to find his missing son, Magnum learns he’s been poisoned and has only eight hours to locate Shima’s son to earn the antidote, or else he dies, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After these two episodes air, there should be at least one more before the show goes on its March Madness hiatus. There is currently an installment coming on the 11th titled “Evil Walks Softly,” and we hope to have more insight on that in due time.

