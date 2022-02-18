Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Another familiar face?

As we prepare for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 on Starz later this month, is there a chance for another blast from the past? Is Tommy Egan about to square off against an adversary he knows rather well? We’ve seen some early details about it already, and they are enough to make us wonder.

The first thing to note here comes via the title: “Storm Clouds.” Doesn’t that seem ominous? It absolutely does to us.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below in the event you want some coverage on the most-recent episode of the series. We’ll be back to discuss episode 3 this weekend, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We don’t want you to miss anything that we’ll be chatting about soon…

Before we go any further breaking all of this down, let’s go ahead and share the Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Tommy’s new friend remains at the mercy of a resurgent and notorious criminal organization, led by a bloodthirsty old enemy from Tommy’s New York days.

Who could this “bloodthirsty old enemy” be? It doesn’t feel like it’s Liliana per se, given that she doesn’t seem to have any organization around her. She is more likely to be the “new friend,” which would be ironic given that at one point, he wanted her dead.

We do like the way that Force has handled cameos from the original show so far, at least in that it doesn’t feel like we’re watching this show solely for the Easter eggs. It makes sense that some familiar faces would pop in here and there, but it absolutely needs to feel organic. Otherwise, we’re in a spot where the show feels like it’s constantly winking in our direction.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What characters from the Power world do you most want to see as we move further into Power Book IV: Force?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stay at the site to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







