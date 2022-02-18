This Is Us season 6 episode 6 photo: Beth’s audience & the big recital

This Is Us season 6 episode 6 is coming to NBC this Tuesday, and we know it’s going to be an emotional one. How can it not be? “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” is largely Beth-focused, and we know how heartbreaking it was for her the last time we saw attention paid to her career. She felt the impact of the pandemic greatly, as it ended up costing her much of her business.

While we know that Dan Fogelman and the writers have plotted out certain parts of the story from the beginning, the Beth story certainly has changed over time. It had to. Because the health crisis was written into the story, they had to find a way to show its impacts on the Pearsons. They didn’t want to kill anyone off and so instead, we saw the professional ramifications of ballet dancers being unable to train in the same place.

Tuesday’s new episode can be referred to as Beth’s second chance. It’s an opportunity for her to showcase everything that she can do as a teacher. There’s a huge recital coming and, to the surprise of no one, she’s going to have the support of her entire family. The photo above shows Randall in the audience alongside her kids Tess, Annie, and Deja.

Is it true that there’s been a lot of tension as of late between Deja, Randall, and Beth? Absolutely but clearly, she still wants to be there to support Beth for this big moment. That much is 100% clear.

