The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 3 air date at Amazon

Following the big two-episode premiere at Amazon, when can you expect The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 3 to arrive?

For those who aren’t too aware, over the past year/year and a half Amazon has shifted how they choose to release some of their larger shows — see The Boys as a good example of this. Rather than release every episode at once, they kick things off with two or three before going into more of a weekly format. This is a way to get people talking about the season right away before making sure that it stays in the conversation for weeks on end. This has long been one of the biggest problems for Netflix, as their shows premiere and then disappear from the public consciousness within a matter of days.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 3 is slated to arrive next week, and we get a sense that the streaming service is going to enjoy having Rachel Brosnahan and the rest of the cast around for a good while. They’ve already renewed the show for a fifth and final season so for the time being, there is absolutely nothing to worry about there. You can sit back and enjoy the season knowing that there is more coming — though of course, we tend to think that this was never in all that much doubt. This is a show that has long been one of the most-popular programs Amazon has.

Ultimately, the big question moving forward is rather simple: Can Mrs. Maisel continue to be as popular as it’s been in the past? Can it match its own level of quality? This is the downside to having the sort of runaway success it’s had over the past few years.

