Yellowstone season 5: Will it air before new 1932 prequel?

Yellowstone season 5 has already gotten the green light at the Paramount Network, and this week, we heard about a new part of the show’s extended universe. 1932. For whatever reason, it’s been decided that we need another prequel — and honestly, we’re not all that mad about it.

The central premise of 1932 seems to be to chronicle the life around the ranch at the time of the Great Depression, and there is certainly a lot to be mined here. This is an era that isn’t explored much within the Western world, as you’re past some of the earlier days of Western expansion. The success of this show will depend, of course, on the strength of the cast and the writing.

So when can you expect it to actually air? Will it be before or after new episodes of Yellowstone season 5? If we had to guess, we imagine that Paramount will do something similar here to what they did with the flagship show and 1883. They can use one show in order to better promote the other and we imagine them leaning as hard as humanly possible into that to make 1932 a success.

Of course, we do hope that they exercise at least a little bit of caution here. One of our big criticisms of Yellowstone season 4 was that they spent a little too much time focusing on 1883 and then also life at 6666; it felt like the show spent so much time on the world around it that it didn’t make the most of the opportunity it had at the ranch. In the end, we’ll have to wait and see what things look like here. Filming for Yellowstone season 5 is not going to start up until the spring; our expectation, at least for now, is that we’ll see it in the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5?

Do you think that it’s going to premiere before the 1932 series does? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







