Saturday Night Live: Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz set as March hosts

Following the return of John Mulaney on Saturday Night Live at the end of the month, why not take an early look at what’s ahead in March?

Today, NBC confirmed that Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac is set to host the March 5 edition of the show. He will be joined by Charli XCX, who is coming back after her performance was scrapped at the last-minute for the Christmas episode. Remember that much of the cast and crew was sent home for that show, which left only Paul Rudd, a few cast members, and some alumni cameos. It has to be one of the strangest shows we can possibly remember.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Zoë Kravitz, who is starring in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson, is going to be the host for the March 12 episode. Rosalía is set as the musical guest for that show.

While it’s always hard to know if an episode of SNL is going to work or not prior to them airing, we do think all three of these have potential. Mulaney’s is more or less a slam dunk, mostly because he is a former writer and is about to enter the five-timers’ club. With Kravitz and Isaac, you do have accomplished performers who could have a chance to spoof some of their other past and current work.

Are we intrigued about what a lot of these hosts are going to do? Absolutely, but this is also one of the rare occasions where headlines around a current cast member may be eclipsing any of them. Of course, with that we’re speaking mostly about Pete Davidson, who we imagine could have a lot to say in Weekend Update provided that it’s something that he wants to do.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022

