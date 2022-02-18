Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 8 preview: A pool mystery

As you prepare for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 8 next week on MTV, the first thing to note relates to the setting. For the time being, it does appear as though the cast is going to stay in the Keys.

So what’s going to happen there? Well, for starters, Angelina is really mad without her luggage, Something is causing Deena to get incredibly upset, and at some point, someone is floating in the pool. Or … is really an actual person? We kinda wonder if fake Sammi is involved here, mostly because this is the sort of bit that we’ve seen on this show a number of times already. (It could just be a prank involving someone else.)

Below, you can check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 8 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Pauly D learns how to play bingo, Angelina melts down without her luggage, Mike begins an investigation, and an alarming discovery has the roommates shook.

In general, we know that there is a lot more drama coming this season, and a lot of this stems from what producers do a good job at here: Finding a way to get the roommates out of their typical environment. You’re throwing everyone together in a different place, and every single one of them has such a long history with one another. When you consider all of that, it’s inevitable that things are going to go wrong here eventually.

In general, the promo below is a super-smart way to promote what lies ahead. Anytime that you actually see members of production onscreen, it’s pretty easy to estimate that all sorts of stuff is ultimately hitting the fan.

The chaos in the Keys continues…

Tune in next Jerzday for an all-new episode of #JSFamilyVacation! 🦆 pic.twitter.com/HvZeW3qjnF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 18, 2022

