Euphoria season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Theater and It’s Double’

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 is coming to HBO this weekend, and if you’ve seen some previews already, you likely know that Lexi’s play will be a key story point.

So what makes this installment so unusual? Let’s start with the title: “The Theater and It’s Double.” Many episodes this season have been named after works or essays, and this seems to be a reference to the work The Theatre and Its Double by French poet and playwright Antonin Artaud. This is all a reference to the Lexi storyline, but we are curious why Sam Levinson decided to throw an apostrophe into the title to separate himself from the previous work.

To go along with the unusual title, HBO has unveiled now the official Euphoria season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some additional insight:

Art imitates life as the East Highland crew watches their complicated dynamics reflected in Lexi’s long-awaited play. Meanwhile, Fezco gets ready to attend.

The Fezco part of it, at least to us, has to be the most intriguing. We’ve seen chunks of him in bursts throughout the season and odds are, he’s been set up for something big either in this episode or the finale. If we were to bank on one other thing, it’s that whatever he chooses to do at the play has not been teased too much as of yet. Euphoria has a way of keeping some of their bigger secrets under wraps and at this moment, we tend to think that they are doing something of this vein here.

Also, go ahead and remember that there’s a season 3 renewal that has already been announced. Whatever happens this episode could set up events that extend far beyond just the finale.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After doing just that, remember to also come back around — that’s your source for even more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







