NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11 spoilers: Nate Getz returning!

For everyone eager to see an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 blast from the past, we’re getting it next month!

In the past, there has been speculation that Peter Cambor could be returning to his old series-regular role of Nate Getz. However, it’s never worked out for one reason or another. That changes moving into episode 11 on March 13, which is titled “All the Little Things.” Based on the synopsis along, the irony in Getz returning is that he could be spending much of his time with Admiral Kilbride, a character who was not even around back when he was a major part of the series:

“All the Little Things” – When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There are, just on the basis of reading that, multiple reasons to be excited for this episode. Isn’t it easy to assume that Deeks and Kensi could end up adopting this newborn? We know that this is something that they’ve wanted for a long time and if this mother doesn’t make it, perhaps she’d want her baby to have great parents? There are a lot of hoops that’d need to be jumped through here, but we can’t imagine this sort of story for these characters is a coincidence.

With Nate returning, we do hope some other former cast members return before the end of the season, as well — remember, it’s still not confirmed as to whether or not this will be the final one on CBS!

What do you want to see for Nate Getz upon his return to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

